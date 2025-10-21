Toyota Announces New Land Cruiser FJ

Newsfrom Japan

Susono, Shizuoka Pref., Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. said Monday that it will release a new FJ model of its Land Cruiser SUV in Japan in mid-2026.

The new model, developed as a variation of the Land Cruiser's core 250 series, will be the smallest vehicle in the current Land Cruiser lineup. Toyota plans to set a relatively low price for the new model.

The body of the five-seater, four-wheel-drive gasoline car has rounded corners and resembles a cube. Despite its smaller size, the vehicle retains the Land Cruiser's stability and performance on rough roads.

The new model will be launched at a later date in other parts of Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

Since releasing the first model in 1951, Toyota has sold 12.15 million units of its Land Cruiser series across some 190 countries and regions.

