Takaichi Cabinet Set to Be Launched Tues. Evening

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--Sanae Takaichi, leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is expected to launch her cabinet Tuesday evening after being elected new prime minister by the Diet, the country's parliament, the same day.

Takaichi is almost certain to win Diet nomination as prime minister to succeed outgoing Shigeru Ishiba, as the LDP has agreed with opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) to form a new coalition government. Nippon Ishin is set to replace Komeito as the LDP's partner, and a new coalition government between the LDP and Nippon Ishin is poised to kick off.

Votes to pick a new prime minister at the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, and the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, are slated to take place early Tuesday afternoon.

The Diet was convened into an extraordinary session Tuesday for a 58-day run through Dec. 17. Takaichi would be the country's first female prime minister. She was elected LDP president Oct. 4.

Takaichi attended a meeting of LDP executives Tuesday morning and made last-minute preparations to decide a roster of her expected cabinet.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]