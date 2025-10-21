Trump Confirms Plan to Visit Japan Soon

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Oct. 20 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday confirmed a plan to visit Japan soon, where he is expected to meet with the Asian country's new prime minister.

"I'll be in Malaysia, I'll be in Japan, I'll be in a couple of others. We'll be sort of doing a little bit of a tour," Trump told reporters at the White House.

The president is expected to visit Japan for three days from Monday after visiting Malaysia, where the Association of Southeast Asian Nations will hold a summit. After that, he is seen traveling to South Korea.

While in South Korea, Trump is planning to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Trump also suggested that he will visit China early next year. "I think we're going to have a very good relationship with China," he said.

