Yageo's Tender Offer for Shibaura Electronics Succeeds

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--Taiwanese electronic parts maker Yageo Corp. has announced that its tender offer for Japan's Shibaura Electronics Co. was successful.

The tender offer received applications to sell a total of 87.33 pct of Shibaura Electronics shares by Monday's deadline, far surpassing Yageo's target of at least 50.1 pct.

Shibaura Electronics is expected to become a Yageo subsidiary and be delisted by January-March 2026.

In February, Yageo announced its plan to launch the tender offer without the consent of Shibaura Electronics. In response, the Japanese sensor maker sought support from MinebeaMitsumi Inc., a major bearing maker. Both Yageo and MinebeaMitsumi launched their tender offers in May.

However, MinebeaMitsumi's offer failed as its offer price was lower than Yageo's. Shibaura Electronics then changed its stance to support Yageo's bid.

