Japanese Pianist Wins 4th Prize in Chopin Competition

Warsaw, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Shiori Kuwahara has won fourth prize in the 19th International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw, the contest organizers announced Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Kuwahara's achievement marks the second consecutive time a Japanese-born pianist has won a prize at the prestigious international competition, which is held in the Polish capital every five years in principle and is considered a gateway to success for young pianists.

In the previous competition, in 2021, Kyohei Sorita and Aimi Kobayashi won second and fourth prizes, respectively.

This year, 11 finalists from seven countries competed, with Eric Lu, 27, of the United States taking the top prize. Miyu Shindo, 23, from the central Japan city of Obu, Aichi Prefecture, also reached the finals.

During the final round on Monday, Kuwahara, from Tokyo, played the assigned pieces, Polonaise-Fantasy, Op. 61 and Piano Concerto No. 1. Her powerful, richly timbred performance drew applause from the audience.

