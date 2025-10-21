LNG from Russia Extremely Important: Japan Minister

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese industry minister Yoji Muto on Tuesday emphasized the importance of liquefied natural gas imports from Russia for Japan.

LNG from Russia “plays an extremely important role in Japan’s energy security,” Muto told a press conference.

His remarks came after U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent last week criticized Japan for continuing to import LNG from Russia, saying that any purchases of Russian energy should be substituted.

Muto said Japan has been steadily reducing its dependence on Russian energy since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

He also noted that LNG from the Sakhalin-2 oil and natural gas development project in Russia’s Far East accounts for about 10 pct of Japan’s total LNG imports.

