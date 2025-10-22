Takaichi Launches Cabinet as Japan's 1st Female PM

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--Sanae Takaichi, president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, launched her cabinet on Tuesday as the country's first female prime minister, forming a coalition government with Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), the LDP's new partner.

After Takaichi, 64, was nominated as prime minister by the Diet, the country's parliament, earlier on Tuesday, she inaugurated her cabinet following an Imperial investiture ceremony for herself and an attestation ceremony for her cabinet ministers at the Imperial Palace.

"This is a cabinet committed to making decisions and progress," Takaichi told a press conference at the prime minister's office.

At the first cabinet meeting held later, she instructed relevant ministers to draw up economic measures.

After meeting with Nippon Ishin leader Hirofumi Yoshimura, also governor of the western prefecture of Osaka, at the prime minister's office earlier on Tuesday, Takaichi decided on the lineup of her cabinet members.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]