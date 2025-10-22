Balancing Medical Services, Costs a Major Challenge for Takaichi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--New Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi faces a difficult challenge in maintaining the quality of the country's medical and nursing care services while lowering related expenses, amid an aging population.

Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), the new coalition partner to Takaichi's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, has called for lowering social security premiums for working people. But this requires reforms that are expected to increase the burden on society, including the elderly, as a whole.

Since medical and nursing care services are offered at fixed prices set by the state, many service providers are struggling to cope with rapid inflation and are operating at a loss.

Takaichi told a press conference soon after her election as LDP president that she is considering support for medical and nursing care businesses with funds from a possible supplementary budget.

Her comments signaled that official prices for medical and nursing care services will be raised earlier than planned. But this aid to service providers is expected to result in higher insurance premiums and out-of-pocket payments by users.

