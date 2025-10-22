FOCUS: Summit with Trump First Diplomatic Test for Takaichi

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--A bilateral summit with U.S. President Donald Trump expected next week will likely be the first diplomatic test for Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who took office Tuesday.

The focus in the expected first meeting between the new prime minister, who stresses that the robust Japan-U.S. alliance is the cornerstone of Tokyo's foreign policy, and the U.S. president is whether the two leaders will be able to build a relationship of trust and show their countries' unity both domestically and internationally.

Takaichi's diplomatic skills will also be tested in relations with China and South Korea, which are increasingly wary of her conservative stance.

At a news conference early Wednesday, soon after the Takaichi administration was launched Tuesday evening, Japan's new Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara confirmed that preparations are underway for Trump to visit Japan next week and hold a meeting with Takaichi, Japan's first female prime minister.

"We want to further strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance and reaffirm (Japan-U.S.) cooperation to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region and resolve the issue of Japanese nationals abducted to North Korea decades ago," Kihara said of the possible Takaichi-Trump meeting.

