Man Gets 8 Years for Sexual Assault of Daughter

Tokyo, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese court sentenced a 54-year-old man to eight years in prison for sexually assaulting his daughter in 2016, when she was a teenager.

According to the ruling by Toyama District Court on Tuesday, Koji Daimon, who is unemployed, sexually assaulted his then 16-year-old daughter, Riho Fukuyama, at their home in the city of Kurobe in Toyama Prefecture, central Japan, in August 2016.

Presiding Judge Toshiaki Umezawa called the crime "nasty and malicious," handing down the sentence in line with the prosecution's request.

The focus of the trial was whether Fukuyama was in a condition that allowed her to resist.

Umezawa pointed out that Fukuyama's testimony was very detailed and credible, vividly showing her sense of helplessness that came from desperate resistance proving fruitless. The court rejected the defense's claim of innocence based on the argument that the daughter could have resisted.

