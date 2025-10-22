Takaichi to Order Revisions of Japan's Security Documents

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--New Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggested Tuesday that she would soon instruct members of her administration to begin work on revising Japan's three key security documents in line with international standards.

"I will protect Japan's national interests in diplomacy and security," Takaichi said at her first press conference after taking office earlier that day.

Meanwhile, she stressed that her top priority is economic measures.

"There is no time to talk about dissolution right now," she said, showing a cautious stance toward dissolving the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, at an early date.

Regarding the upcoming summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, possibly to be held on Oct. 28, Takaichi said she will "take the Japan-U.S. alliance to a higher level."

