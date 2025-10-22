FOCUS: Japan Joins 80-Plus Nations with Female Leaders since WWII

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--With the election of Sanae Takaichi as prime minister this week, Japan joined the ranks of countries that have had a woman serve as head of state or government since World War II.

As of the end of July this year, the number stood at 82, or about 43 pct, of the United Nations' 193 member states, according to the U.S. think tank Council on Foreign Relations.

Female leadership is no longer confined to northern Europe, often viewed as a global front-runner on gender equality. For instance, in Mexico, where traditional, male-centered norms remain strong, Claudia Sheinbaum was inaugurated as president last year, underscoring how commonplace women's leadership has become worldwide.

The trail was blazed in 1960 by Sirimavo Bandaranaike, who became prime minister of the Dominion of Ceylon, now Sri Lanka, and the first woman to head a modern government. Indira Gandhi followed as India's prime minister in 1966, and Margaret Thatcher was elected Britain's prime minister in 1979. Thatcher's ascent, in particular, has inspired many contemporary politicians, including Takaichi, who has cited the "Iron Lady" as a model.

In 1986, Corazon Aquino became the first woman to serve as president of the Philippines. Since the 1990s, more women have attained national leadership in Southeast Asia, as well as in Europe and South America. In Japan's neighborhood, Park Geun-hye was elected president of South Korea in 2013.

