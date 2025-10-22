Funding Key to Japan PM Takaichi's Bid for Defense Expansion

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's new prime minister, Sanae Takaichi, faces the difficult task of securing funds to realize her pledge to strengthen defense capabilities further in an increasingly severe security environment.

Her Liberal Democratic Party and its new ally, Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), have signed a coalition agreement calling for an early revision of the three key security documents adopted at the end of 2022, namely the National Security Strategy, the National Defense Strategy and the Defense Buildup Program.

The government is increasing its defense spending to bring the annual amount to around 2 pct of gross domestic product. Takaichi hopes to accelerate the expansion further.

Over the five years through fiscal 2027, the total defense spending planned by the government reaches roughly 43 trillion yen. The government plans to secure part of the money by raising corporate, income and tobacco taxes, but the thorny issue of when to raise the income tax remains unresolved.

During the LDP's leadership race this month, Takaichi emphasized that her administration would boost the defense spending further.

