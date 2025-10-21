World Reacts to Takaichi's Election as Japan's New PM

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--World leaders and other officials reacted to the election of Sanae Takaichi as Japan's first female prime minister on Tuesday.

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung wrote on Facebook that he hopes to further strengthen Japan-South Korea cooperation for future-oriented coexistence.

Lee stressed that the two countries' bilateral relations are more important than ever amid increasing uncertainties in the international situation. He added that he looks forward to holding constructive talks with Takaichi when they meet at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in South Korea from Oct. 31.

At a press conference in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said that the Chinese government hopes that the new Japanese leader will respect her country's promises on key political issues, especially those related to history and Taiwan, in order to fully promote a mutually beneficial strategic relationship between Japan and China.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te wrote in Japanese that Takaichi is an "unwavering friend" of Taiwan, expressing anticipation for Japan and Taiwan to further deepen their cooperation to protect the security, stability and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region.

