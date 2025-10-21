New PM Takaichi Seeks Economic Measures by Year-End

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 21 (Jiji Press)--The administration of new Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will soon begin work on drawing up economic measures to address soaring prices, aiming to have a supplementary budget to finance them enacted by the end of this year.

In economic and fiscal management, the focus is likely to be on balancing fiscal expansion through the "responsible and aggressive fiscal policy" advocated by Takaichi, who became Japan's first female prime minister on Tuesday, with the "expenditure reform" demanded by Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party).

In a coalition agreement reached Monday between the LDP and Nippon Ishin, the two parties vowed to have the Diet enact a bill by the end of the year to abolish the provisional gasoline tax surcharge as part of efforts to tackle inflation.

Takaichi has also said she aims to abolish the provisional tax rate on gas oil. The economic measures are expected to include new subsidies for electricity and gas rates, as requested by Nippon Ishin.

To compile the government's fiscal 2026 budget, it is necessary to finalize by the end of this month a plan to make high school education free, a flagship policy for Nippon Ishin. Another issue that needs to be discussed is a plan to make elementary school meals free.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]