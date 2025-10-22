Trump to Visit Japan from Mon.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump will visit Japan for three days from Monday, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Wednesday.

Trump is set to hold his first summit with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who took office on Tuesday, as well as meet Japanese Emperor Naruhito. The Japan-U.S. summit is expected to take place on Tuesday, according to a Japanese government official.

The summit "will hopefully be an opportunity for the two leaders to build a relationship of trust and forge cooperative ties in order to further strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance and to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific," Kihara said at a press conference.

Trump is also expected to visit the U.S. Navy's Yokosuka base in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, and meet with the families of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea decades ago.

At her inaugural press conference on Tuesday, Takaichi said that Japan-U.S. relations are "the cornerstone of Japan's foreign and security policies."

