Takaichi Cabinet Responds to News on Missile Firing

Tokyo, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--The cabinet of new Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi fully started working Wednesday morning and as part of its initial tasks responded to news that North Korea has apparently fired ballistic missiles.

Takaichi arrived at the prime minister's office in Tokyo shortly after 9 a.m., an hour and a half earlier than initially scheduled, following the news of the suspected missile firing, and received reports about the incident from ministries and agencies concerned.

"I instructed the defense and foreign ministers to continue gathering and analyzing information (on the missile launch) to ensure people's safety," she told reporters.

She said later: "My cabinet is determined to make decisions and progress. We will move forward speedily once we make a decision. I will work hard."

The government plans to announce a list of new state ministers and parliamentary vice ministers in the afternoon.

