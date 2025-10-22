European Leaders Congratulate Takaichi Becoming New Japan PM

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--European leaders have celebrated in social media posts the inauguration of new Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae.

"Congratulations...on your historic vote as Japan's first female prime minister," British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.

"I look forward to working together" with the new Japanese leader, who took office Tuesday, Starmer added, noting that the partnership between Britain and Japan is working well in fields including trade, innovation and defense and security.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that he hopes to work with Takaichi to deepen ties between France and Japan for peace, security, prosperity and democracy. France and Japan are uniquely linked by an exceptional partnership forged by shared values and interests, he added.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said: "The close friendship between Germany and Japan will continue to grow in the future. I'm looking forward to working together (with Takaichi)."

