Japan Study Discovers New Species of Sea Anemone

Tokyo, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--A research team led by Kumamoto University has discovered a new species of sea anemone collected from the deep seabed off the coast of Japan.

The sea anemone attaches itself to a shell inhabited by a certain species of hermit crab, according to the team of researchers.

The team said the sea anemone and the hermit crab species share a symbiotic relationship. According to the researchers, the sea anemone’s secretions help build up the shell and thus help the hermit crab grow, and the sea anemone feeds off the hermit crab’s waste.

The team has named the sea anemone “Paracalliactis tsukisome,” after “tsukisome,” a term for a pale pink color mentioned in a poem from “Manyoshu,” the oldest existing collection of “waka” Japanese poems.

The team’s findings were published in the British Royal Society’s Open Science journal on Wednesday.

