N. Korea Fires Missiles after Takaichi's Inauguration

Seoul/Tokyo, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--North Korea appears to have launched several short-range ballistic missiles Wednesday, the South Korean military said.

Pyongyang is believed to have demonstrated its military strength to Japan and South Korea as the launch came a day after new Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi took office.

The suspected missiles, launched northeast from Chunghwa in North Korea's North Hwanghae Province, near Pyongyang, around 8:10 a.m., are believed to have fallen into an inland area of the country after traveling about 350 kilometers.

It is the first North Korean ballistic missile launch detected since May, before South Korean President Lee Jae-myung was inaugurated in June.

In Tokyo on Wednesday, Takaichi told reporters at the prime minister's office, "No projectile has been confirmed to have flown to Japan's territorial waters or exclusive economic zone."

