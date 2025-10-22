N. Korea Launches Ballistic Missiles toward Sea of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul/Tokyo, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--North Korea has launched several ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan, South Korea's military said Wednesday.

The military is working to analyze details of the launch while noting that the projectiles were short-range ballistic missiles.

It is the first time since May, before the inauguration of the administration of South Korean President Lee Jae-myung in June, that a ballistic missile launch by North Korea has been detected.

In Tokyo, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who took office Tuesday, told reporters at the prime minister's office Wednesday, "No projectile has been confirmed to have flown to Japan's territorial waters or exclusive economic zone."

