Tokyo Police Raid High-Profile "Resignation Agency"

Tokyo, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police raided Wednesday the head office of Albatross Co. and other places linked to the operator of the high-profile "Momuri" agency to help clients quit their companies on suspicion of violating the attorneys law.

The company, based in the capital's Shinagawa Ward, is believed to have introduced clients to lawyers and charged commission last year even though the company has no legal qualification to do so, investigative sources said.

The raided places included the office of a lawyer involved, the sources added.

Suspecting organizational law violations led by the president and other senior officials of the firm, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department will scrutinize evidence and information collected through the search and voluntary interviews with tens of people before deciding whether to refer the case to prosecutors.

According to its website and other sources, Albatross launched Momuri, which means "I can't take it any longer" in Japanese, in March 2022 after its incorporation the month before. More than 40,000 people have since used the around-the-clock resignation assistance service with heavy media exposure and never failed to leave their companies.

