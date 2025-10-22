Nissan Develops Solar-Powered Electric Minivehicle

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. said on Wednesday that it will showcase a prototype electric minivehicle that can be charged using an onboard solar power generation system, at the Japan Mobility Show, which opens later this month in Tokyo.

The prototype, based on the Japanese automaker's Sakura electric minivehicle, has a roof-mounted solar panel. When parked, an additional panel extends forward from storage, boosting power generation capacity by more than 60 pct.

If the system generates enough electricity to provide an annual driving range of up to 3,000 kilometers, the vehicle can eliminate the need for grid-based charging if it is used mainly for short-distance driving including for commuting or shopping, Nissan said.

"We want to make a car that needs neither gasoline nor (grid-based) charging," said Junichi Inoue, who leads the project.

While most research on solar-powered electric vehicles focuses on enhancing the power-generation efficiency of compact panels, Inoue said "such an approach raises (vehicle) prices."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]