FamilyMart Offers Free Illustrations to Help Reduce Food Waste

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--FamilyMart Co. said Wednesday that it will offer free images of its teary-eyed characters used on stickers to indicate food products close to expiring.

The Japanese convenience store chain will provide illustrations of cartoons pleading "Please help me" to retail stores outside its chain. The initiative aims to promote food waste reduction by increasing the number of locations using the stickers.

The sticker featuring an onigiri character was first introduced at FamilyMart stores nationwide in March. From April to September, the amount of waste from onigiri and boxed lunches fell about 5 pct from a year before as a result.

"We have lowered the psychological hurdle for buying discounted products," a FamilyMart official said, noting that some customers feel more willing to purchase discounted products when they feel like they are "helping" the characters.

Four new types of teary-eyed characters, including bread and cakes, have joined the lineup. The images can be accessed on the company's official website.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]