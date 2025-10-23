PM Takaichi to Give Policy Speech in Upper House Fri.
Newsfrom JapanPolitics
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan reached a broad agreement on Wednesday to have newly elected Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi deliver a policy speech in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, on Friday.
The agreement was reached during a meeting of the two parties' Diet affairs chiefs for the Upper House--Yoshihiko Isozaki of the LDP and Yoshitaka Saito of the CDP.
A question-and-answer session on Takaichi's policy address in the Upper House will be held on Nov. 5-6.
The schedule for the speech in the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, is expected to be discussed at a meeting of the chamber's steering committee Thursday.
Diet affairs chiefs of the LDP and the CDP also held a meeting in the Diet on Wednesday to discuss a bill to scrap the provisional gasoline tax surcharge.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]