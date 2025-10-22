Nippon Ishin Denies Possible Election Coordination with LDP

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) leader Hirofumi Yoshimura denied Wednesday that his party and its coalition partner, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, will coordinate on the selection of election candidates.

"Constituency coordination is not strictly necessary," Yoshimura, also governor of Osaka Prefecture in western Japan, told reporters in the prefectural capital of Osaka. "We're entering an era of multi-party politics," he added.

The LDP and Nippon Ishin have competed in quite a few constituencies, mainly in the prefecture, while the LDP and its previous coalition partner, Komeito, have closely cooperated in elections.

Yoshimura revealed that his party and the LDP began coalition talks after he and LDP leader Sanae Takaichi, now prime minister, agreed not to discuss election candidate coordination.

"I personally don't think there is a need (for such coordination)," he said. "It's good for each party to promote its own policies in elections."

