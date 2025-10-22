Pay, Bonus Hikes Eyed for Officials in All Japan Prefectures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--The personnel committees in all of Japan’s 47 prefectures have recommended higher monthly salaries and bonuses for prefectural officials for fiscal 2025, a tally showed Wednesday.

If the prefectural governments follow the recommendations, the average annual income is estimated to increase by between 172,000 yen and 255,000 yen in the fiscal year ending next March.

The personnel committees’ recommendations are based on surveys of April salaries and bonuses for last winter and this summer at private-sector businesses in their respective regions.

According to a Jiji Press survey, the committee in Kagoshima, southwestern Japan, recommended the highest monthly salary increase of 3.62 pct, or 13,159 yen, while the committee in Wakayama, western Japan, proposed the lowest increase of 2.44 pct, or 9,220 yen.

Many prefectural committees recommended raising starting salaries for university graduates by 12,000 yen and for high school graduates by 12,200 yen.

