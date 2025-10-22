7 LDP "Slush Fund" Lawmakers Given Govt Posts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government appointed a total of 54 state and parliamentary vice ministers on Wednesday, including seven lawmakers involved in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's slush fund scandal.

The appointment of the seven LDP members, approved at an extraordinary cabinet meeting following the launch of new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's cabinet on Tuesday, may draw criticism as public opposition to the scandal remains strong.

While Takaichi, who also serves as LDP president, did not offer ministerial posts to lawmakers involved in the scandal, she appointed Koichi Hagiuda, one of the scandal-hit lawmakers, as the party's executive acting secretary-general.

When Takaichi assumed the LDP presidency on Oct. 4, she said, referring to the scandal-hit lawmakers, "I want them to work hard."

"We appointed the right people to the right positions under the concept of all generations' full participation," Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a press conference Wednesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]