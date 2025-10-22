Takaichi to Stress Responsible, Active Fiscal Spending in Diet Speech

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will highlight responsible and active fiscal spending to boost people's incomes in her upcoming policy address to the Diet, it was learned Wednesday.

According to a speech draft, Takaichi will pledge to strategically conduct fiscal spending under the principle of responsible and active fiscal policy. She will stress that her cabinet will implement fiscal measures based on the idea that the economy is the foundation of government finances.

The new prime minister will also emphasize active investment in cutting-edge industries, such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors, and the establishment of a council to discuss a strategy for further economic growth.

She will note that her government will maintain market confidence by lowering the ratio of government debt to gross domestic product.

The ruling and opposition parties are planning to schedule Takaichi's policy speech for Friday.

