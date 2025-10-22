Tokyo Hosts Int'l Conference on Mines in Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government held an international conference on mine clearance in Ukraine in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The conference participants agreed to accelerate aid to Ukraine by training personnel involved in mine removal and investing in technological development.

"It's an important component of a comprehensive, long-term process toward the reconstruction and development of Ukraine," Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said.

At the conference, the Japanese government announced measures to promote economic revitalization, including medical and health support for those affected by the fighting and industrial renewal in areas cleared of mines.

It also emphasized the need to strengthen cooperation with other countries experienced in mine clearance, leading to a decision to draw up a memorandum on trilateral cooperation involving Colombia.

