Koizumi Keen to Ease Rules on Defense Equipment Exports

Tokyo, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--New Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi has voiced his eagerness to ease the country's rules on defense equipment exports.

At his first press conference as defense minister Wednesday, Koizumi said he is willing to revise the three principles on defense equipment exports as well as the guidelines on implementing the rules, keeping in mind the possibility of scrapping the five categories for which exports are allowed, including rescue and transport.

An agreement between the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) to form a coalition government stipulates that the five categories will be abolished in the regular session of the Diet, Japan's parliament, in 2026.

"Our country faces the harshest and most complicated international security environment since the end of World War II," he said. "It is necessary to further promote defense equipment exports," Koizumi also said, adding, "Based on the LDP-Nippon Ishin agreement, we will advance necessary discussions with related ministries and agencies."

On a plan to move up the revision of the government's three national security-related documents, Koizumi said that the work "must be accelerated," showing his intention to consult with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi about a schedule for the revision.

