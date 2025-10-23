Japan to Resume Rice Purchases for Stockpiling

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese agriculture ministry plans to resume purchases of rice for the government's stockpiling, starting with next year's harvest, following a pause prompted by the shortage of rice in the country since summer 2024, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The ministry intends to buy 210,000 tons of unpolished rice.

The government has been releasing rice from its stockpiling since March this year to cope with the shortage, reducing the stocks to about 300,000 tons, compared with some 1 million tons, a level deemed appropriate.

The ministry is also considering buying back the released rice, totaling about 590,000 tons, over the next few years.

The ministry is working on an estimate for the production of rice to be harvested in 2026 for consumption as staple food.

