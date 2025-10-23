Univ. of Osaka Gives Nobel Winner Sakaguchi Distinguished Title

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s University of Osaka has awarded the title of distinguished honorary professor to Shimon Sakaguchi, specially appointed professor at the university who is one of the three winners of this year’s Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

Sakaguchi, 74, is the third recipient of the distinguished title, given by the university to individuals who have made particularly outstanding contributions to academic culture and society, after the late Yoichiro Nambu, the winner of the 2008 Nobel Prize in Physics, and physicist Seiji Ogawa, according to the university’s announcement on Wednesday.

Sakaguchi “has made a series of groundbreaking discoveries that have fundamentally revolutionized the foundations of immunology,” the university said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the prefectural governments of Osaka and Aichi announced that they would honor Sakaguchi, respectively. Sakaguchi used to conduct research at the prefectural cancer center in Aichi.

On Oct. 6, Sakaguchi and two other researchers were named winners of the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their discoveries of regulatory T cells, which modulate the immune system.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]