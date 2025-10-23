U.S. Eager to Work with New Japan PM Takaichi

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Oct. 22 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday issued a statement welcoming the inauguration of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, saying he hopes for even stronger bilateral relations.

“We look forward to working with her government to further strengthen the U.S.-Japan alliance and realize our shared goals,” Rubio said, adding that the two nations “will deepen cooperation, build economic prosperity and strengthen regional security.”

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview with U.S. news channel Fox Business that Takaichi is “a protege” of the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who had a close relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump.

“So I think that they (Trump and Takaichi) will have a good relationship,” Bessent said.

The U.S. Department of State said the same day that Rubio will visit Malaysia, Japan and South Korea from Sunday to Oct. 30, accompanying Trump on his trip to Japan starting Monday.

