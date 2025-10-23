N. Korea Claims Successful Test of Hypersonic Missiles

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--North Korea "successfully tested" hypersonic missiles Wednesday, the country's state-run Korean Central News Agency reported Thursday.

The "important weapon system" was tested by North Korea's Missile Administration, the KCNA said, adding that the missiles hit the targets set up in an inland area of the country.

The test was overseen by Pak Jong Chon, secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, according to the report. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was not reported to have been present at the missile test.

Pak said that North Korea continues to upgrade its "war deterrent" and strengthen its "self-defense," according to the report.

The South Korean military said Wednesday that North Korea fired several short-range ballistic missiles the same day.

