Japan Voices Understanding of U.S. Sanctions on Russian Oil Firms

Tokyo, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Thursday expressed its understanding of the United States' decision to impose new sanctions on major Russian oil companies.

"We recognize that the sanctions are intended to get Russia to stop its invasion of Ukraine as soon as possible by reducing Russian energy revenues," Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a press conference.

Asked about the impact on Japan of the sanctions, Kihara said, "We will respond appropriately from the viewpoint of energy security."

