Prince Hisahito Absent from University Due to Flu Infection

Tokyo, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prince Hisahito, the only son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, has been infected with influenza, the Imperial Household Agency said Thursday.

The prince had a fever and left his university early on Monday, and was diagnosed with the flu on Tuesday. He has since been resting at the Akasaka Estate.

The prince's fever has subsided.

