Takaichi to Seek Trump's Support to Resolve Abduction Issue

Tokyo, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--New Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Thursday met with the families of Japanese citizens abducted to North Korea decades ago and vowed to seek support from U.S. President Donald Trump to resolve the abduction issue.

Takaichi, who took office on Tuesday, is expected to hold a summit with Trump next Tuesday during his visit to Japan starting Monday. A meeting between Trump and the abductee families is also being arranged.

"We won't miss any chance" to resolve the issue, Takaichi stressed during Thursday's meeting.

"Japan's proactive efforts are the most important," she also said, adding that she is "prepared" to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

In response, Takuya Yokota, head of a group of abductee families, requested the resumption of high-level talks directly overseen by the prime minister for a Japan-North Korea summit.

