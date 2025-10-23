Rengo to Seek Pay Hikes of At Least 5 Pct in 2026 Shunto

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, said Thursday it plans to demand pay increases of 5 pct or more in "shunto" annual spring wage negotiations for the third straight year next year.

The umbrella body for labor unions across the country compiled its basic plan for the 2026 shunto at a meeting of its central committee. Despite concerns over the economic impact of high U.S. tariffs, Rengo will seek large pay hikes to deal with inflation and solidify the trend of wage increases.

Rengo will call for pay scale increases of 3 pct or more in addition to regular wage hikes. For small companies, it will seek pay rises of at least 6 pct, or at least 18,000 yen in monthly pay, to narrow the wage gap between large and small companies. For part-time and other non-regular workers, Rengo will demand pay hikes of around 7 pct, setting a target for such workers for the first time.

The body will formally adopt the basic plan at a central committee meeting next month.

"It's important to steadily increase (wages) at least 5 pct," Rengo President Tomoko Yoshino told a press conference. She urged member unions at companies with rosy earnings to seek larger wage increases instead of sticking to the 5 pct target.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]