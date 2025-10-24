DPFP, Komeito Eying Joint Bill to Regulate Political Donations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese opposition Democratic Party for the People and former ruling coalition member Komeito have agreed to jointly submit a bill to regulate political donations to the ongoing extraordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament.

According to the agreement reached Thursday, the bill to amend the political funds control law would call for limiting the recipients of donations from companies and other organizations to political parties' headquarters and prefectural branches.

The leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan looks in favor of the envisaged DPFP-Komeito legislation while the ruling Liberal Democratic Party strongly opposes it.

The current rules allow corporations and other organizations to make political donations worth up to between 7.5 million and 100 million yen a year depending on their size and other factors.

The DPFP and Komeito propose setting an upper limit of 20 million yen for donations to the same recipient while keeping the total annual limits unchanged.

