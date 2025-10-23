Police Raid Closed Hokkaido Zoo for Unauthorized Land Development

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--Police searched locations linked to a now-closed zoo in Sapporo, the capital of Hokkaido, northern Japan, on Thursday over allegations of unauthorized land development.

The North Safari Sapporo, operated by Success-Kanko Corp., opened in July 2005. The zoo closed at the end of September this year, in light of such allegations.

The company allegedly developed the zoo without obtaining permission from the Sapporo city government, even though the entire zoo site was located within an urbanization-restricted area.

Ignoring the city government's oral and written administrative guidance, the zoo expanded its area, with 183 illegally constructed buildings as of December last year.

Following a rise in public criticism over the persistent law violations, the company said this March that the zoo would end operations.

