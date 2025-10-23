INTERVIEW: New Japan Min. Hints at Shift in Rice Output Increase

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--New Japanese agriculture minister Norikazu Suzuki on Thursday indicated a potential shift in the policy of increasing rice production advocated by the administration of former Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Suzuki said in an interview with media organizations that farmers are "very perplexed" about the current policy and are "worried that there will be too much rice next year and that rice prices will collapse."

His remarks suggest that the administration of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who took office Tuesday, may review the current measures implemented to curb rice prices following a supply shortage and price spike last summer.

Suzuki emphasized the need to avoid a situation in which supply exceeds demand, calling for "demand-based production."

"It's difficult to suddenly boost demand next year, so production is unlikely to rise significantly either," he said.

