Takaichi to Make Diplomatic Debut at ASEAN, APEC Summits

Tokyo, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will attend summits related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Malaysia and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit in South Korea, both set to begin later this month, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Thursday.

Takaichi, who took office Tuesday, is considering holding bilateral meetings with leaders of the host and other countries.

The ASEAN and APEC summits will open on Sunday and Oct. 31, respectively.

U.S. President Donald Trump will visit Japan for three days from Monday.

It will be a "diplomatic debut week" for Takaichi, who advocates "Japanese diplomacy that flourishes at the center of the world."

