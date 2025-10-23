Japan's Emperor, Family Mourn 1945 Tokyo Air Raid Victims

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako and their daughter, Princess Aiko, visited the Tokyo memorial hall on Thursday to mourn the victims of the U.S. military's air raid on the Japanese capital 80 years ago during World War II.

The memorial in Tokyo's Sumida Ward preserves the remains of some 105,000 people, including those who died in the massive air raid.

Led by Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, the Imperial couple and Princess Aiko laid white flowers at the hall's altar and offered deep bows.

The family met with four bereaved relatives of the air raid victims.

Speaking to Hiroyuki Ohinata, 84, of Sumida Ward, who lost eight family members, Emperor Naruhito said, "I am very sorry," offering him comfort.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]