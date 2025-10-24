INTERVIEW: Japan Tourism Minister Flags Overtourism Concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--New Japanese tourism minister Yasushi Kaneko has voiced concerns about overtourism, or the negative impact of large numbers of tourists.

The concentration of foreign visitors in certain regions is "very serious," Kaneko, who was named by new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday, said in an interview with media organizations Thursday.

Measures to address the issue will be included in the country's upcoming tourism promotion plan, he said.

Kaneko explained that the ministry "supports local initiatives to balance the acceptance of tourists with efforts to ensure residents' quality of life," including the introduction of express buses connecting tourist spots, congestion maps and signs promoting good manners.

The ministry is currently discussing revisions to the basic plan for promoting Japan as a tourism-oriented country, with the aim of spreading the benefits of tourism to all regions, he noted.

