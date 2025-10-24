LDP Seeking Regular Policy Talks with Nippon Ishin

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party is working to create a framework for policy coordination with its new coalition partner, Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), including regular talks between their senior officials, following the launch of the administration of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday.

Some in the LDP are concerned about the extent to which Nippon Ishin will fulfill its responsibilities as a ruling party in light of the fact that it is cooperating with the LDP only from outside the cabinet without sending any ministers.

On Thursday, LDP Secretary-General Shunichi Suzuki met with his Nippon Ishin counterpart, Hiroshi Nakatsuka, and proposed that the two parties' secretaries-general and Diet affairs chiefs meet every week while the parliament is in session.

Nakatsuka responded by saying that his party will positively consider the proposal.

The LDP had a similar system with its former coalition partner, Komeito, which ended its partnership with the LDP earlier this month, after Takaichi was elected president of the party Oct. 4.

