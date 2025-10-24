Japan Govt Seeking to Create New Intelligence Agency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is seeking to boost its intelligence capabilities by setting up a new national intelligence agency that will supervise related divisions of existing agencies and ministries.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a press conference Friday that he has been instructed by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to strengthen the government's intelligence functions. The new prime minister launched her cabinet Tuesday.

"Boosting the country's intelligence capabilities is a pressing issue in order to protect the national interest and ensure people's safety as we face the harshest and most complicated security environment since the end of World War II," he said. "We want to sort out points of discussion soon" on details of the envisaged new intelligence agency, including its authority, while collaborating with the ruling camp.

The government aims to create the agency by upgrading the current Cabinet Intelligence and Research Office. The chief of the new agency will be equal in rank to the head of the National Security Secretariat, which serves as the control tower for the country's foreign and national security policies.

Establishing such an agency has been advocated by Takaichi and was also included in the coalition agreement between the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, which Takaichi leads, and its new partner, Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party).

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]