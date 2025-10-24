Takaichi, Trump to Hold Phone Talks on Sat.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and U.S. President Donald Trump are expected to hold their first talks over the phone on Saturday morning Japan time, people familiar with the matter said Friday.

Takaichi aims to build a relationship of trust with Trump as quickly as possible by having a conversation soon after her inauguration as prime minister on Tuesday. She also aims to further strengthen the Japan-U.S. alliance.

Trump is scheduled to visit Japan from Monday through Wednesday, his first trip to the country since his return to the White House. Takaichi and Trump are expected to meet in person on Tuesday.

During the summit, Takaichi and Trump are expected to confirm that the two countries will promptly implement their trade accord and discuss China, Russia and North Korea as well as ways to enhance Japan's defense capabilities.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]