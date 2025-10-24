Takaichi, Lee likely to Meet in Gyeongju, South Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung are likely to meet in Gyeongju, South Korea, on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, set to open on Oct. 31, a senior South Korean presidential official said Friday.

The bilateral meeting is expected to become the first formal in-person contact between Takaichi, who took office on Tuesday, and Lee. It remains to be decided when the two leaders will meet, the official said.

Seoul aims to sustain momentum for a positive bilateral relationship with Tokyo by arranging an early face-to-face meeting with the new Japanese prime minister, the official said.

Both Takaichi and Lee are scheduled to visit Malaysia this weekend to attend meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, but having a formal Japan-South Korea summit there is unlikely due to scheduling constraints.

