Japan Univ. Graduates' Turnover within 3 Yrs Logs 1st Fall in 4 Yrs

Tokyo, Oct. 24 (Jiji Press)--The rate of workers in Japan who graduated from universities in spring 2022 and left their first jobs within three years stood at 33.8 pct, down 1.1 percentage points from the rate for 2021 graduates, the first decline in four years, a labor ministry survey showed on Friday.

Although the turnover rate went down from the year-before figure, which was the highest in 16 years, the number of new graduates seeking better working conditions through job hunting remained high.

In the latest survey, by industry, the accommodation and restaurant sector saw the highest turnover rate of 55.4 pct. The living-related services and entertainment business sector came next at 54.7 pct, followed by the education and learning support sector at 44.2 pct, the medical and welfare service sector at 40.8 pct and the retail industry at 40.4 pct.

By company size based on the number of employees, firms with 1,000 or more employees logged a turnover rate of 27.0 pct, far lower than 57.5 pct at businesses with fewer than five employees.

